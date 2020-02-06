A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Wednesday after police found he held a woman captive for hours and choked her to unconsciousness Tuesday, arrest affidavits state.
Lacy Lakeview detectives arrested Erick Navarro, 20, at his home. Navarro also hit the woman in the face several times, according to the affidavits.
"The victim made several attempts to leave the house but would be pulled back in as she would attempt to leave and struck in the face more times," the affidavits state.
Navarro threatened family members to prevent them from helping her leave and destroyed her phone to prevent her from calling police, according to the affidavits. Navarro fell asleep after about three hours, and the woman was able to leave the house and call police, according to the affidavits.
Detectives spoke with the woman and verified her injuries, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Officers got a warrant charging Navarro with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony assault.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail on Wednesday and later released on $60,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.