A McLennan County Sheriff's Office sting led to the arrest Wednesday of a 37-year-old man accused of placing women in online ads for prostitution and profiting from the transactions, an arrest affidavit states.

Officials arrested Kevin Rae Currin, of Gatesville, on a warrant charging third-degree felony promotion of prostitution.

Detectives responded to an online ad and arranged to meet a woman at a local hotel who intended to receive payment for sex, the affidavit states. The woman cooperated with investigators and allowed them to search her phone, according to the affidavit.

"During a search of the phone, (detectives) observed a text message from Currin to (the woman) where he is informing her of the username and password for the website where the ads are posted," the affidavit states.

Investigators also used law enforcement databases to connect Currin to other ads for sex in Texas and North Carolina, according to the affidavit.

Currin was released from McLennan County Jail by Wednesday evening on $5,000 bond.

