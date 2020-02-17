An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested last week on a charge that he repeatedly abused a 13-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police on Feb. 13 arrested Tevion Tyreek Mack on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The girl accused Mack of having sex with her about 17 times from May to July, the affidavit states.
Mack was allegedly found in the girl's home without her parent's consent, the affidavit states. The incident was reported to police, who attempted to contact Mack for questioning, according to affidavit, which states that he did not respond to the request.
Police got a felony warrant charging Mack with the continuous sexual abuse last week. He was arrested on Connally Independent School District property and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Mack posted a bond listed at $75,000 and was released from custody last Friday.
