A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Thursday on two child sex abuse warrants alleging he forcibly raped two teenage girls in the last year, arrest affidavits state.
Bellmead police issued warrants charging Kedrick Deandre Harris, 21, with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Harris was arrested by Waco police early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Proctor Avenue, police reported.
One girl reported that Harris sexually abused her on her 14th birthday in November 2018, saying he "would sneak in her room while she was asleep" and sexually touch her, according to the affidavits.
The girl detailed several incidents of this happening, saying she would wake up and find Harris on top of her. The affidavit states the girl would tell Harris to stop before he would leave the room.
On a separate occasion in July, a 15-year-old girl told authorities she was asleep on a couch and she was awakened by someone pulling a blanket off her, the affidavit states. Harris allegedly forced himself on top of her and he "put his hand over her mouth" during the assault, police reported.
"The victim stated that she told him no and to stop and he would not," the affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Harris and found a controlled substance in his possession. Police arrested him on the outstanding warrants and a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.
Harris was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody with a bond listed at $40,000.
