Waco police on Monday arrested a Waco man accused of crashing his car while fleeing from another wreck, causing the death of his 4-year-old son.
Omar Hilario Sanchez, 27, was arrested after his release from a local hospital and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child and second-degree felony evading in a motor vehicle causing death, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Sanchez was riding with his son as a passenger around 10:30 p.m Thursday, when he allegedly crashed into one car near South 18th Street and Primrose Drive, then fled from police who witnessed the crash, police reported.
Officers tried to follow the car but lost it before the car crashed again near North Fourth Street and Garden Drive minutes later. Police said the boy was in a car seat but was not properly restrained in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Noah was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Swanton said. Omar Sanchez suffered significant injuries and was treated at the hospital.
Swanton said police believe alcohol and speed played a role in both crashes and led to Noah’s death.
Omar had not formally booked in McLennan County Jail by 2 p.m., but he remained in custody at the jail, officials said.