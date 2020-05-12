A Waco man who was driving when his wife was killed in an East Waco traffic crash was charged Tuesday with intoxicated manslaughter, according to police records.
Darrell Wayne Hood, 63, of Waco, was arrested on the second-degree felony charge for the April 14 rollover crash that killed his 69-year-old wife, Wanda Hood. Darrell Hood was booked into McLennan County Jail after he turned himself in to authorities.
The single-vehicle rollover accident happened on Dallas Street near Harlem Avenue. Wanda Hood died at the scene after being ejected from the car. Darrell Hood suffered non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and where police got a sample of his blood for analysis.
According to an arrest affidavit, Darrell Hood admitted to drinking a 12-ounce beer and one shot. He declined to give a voluntary sample of his blood, requiring officers to get a search warrant for the sample, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also stated he had a blood alcohol content level of .162 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit.
Police reported he was also traveling about 11 mph over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash. Records also show witnesses said Hood failed to stop at a posted stop sign and was driving on the wrong side of the road for two blocks to avoid hitting a car that was legally turning at an intersection prior to the crash.
Bond information for Darrell Hood was not immediately available.
