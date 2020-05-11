A 47-year-old man remained jailed Monday after he got into a fight with a 17-year-old and threatened to injure him with a bladed weapon, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers arrested Robert Lee Thomas, of Elm Mott, at about 10 p.m. Friday after responding to a report of a fight at the Delta Inn, 1320 Behrens Circle.
While officers were asking questions about the fight between Thomas and the teenager, Thomas gave false accounts and tried to hide a weapon, Kinsey said. The teenager told officers Thomas had used the weapon to threaten him, Kinsey said. It is unclear if the weapon was a box cutter or another type of knife.
The teenager suffered minor injuries during the fight, but none were inflicted with the weapon, Kinsey said.
Thomas was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor charge of false report to a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Kinsey said Thomas had previously been issued a formal warning barring him from returning to the business. Thomas remained in custody Monday with bond listed at $62,500.
