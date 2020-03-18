Waco police arrested a 21-year-old Moody man Tuesday, two days after they believe he hit and injured a bicyclist while driving on New Road near Franklin Avenue and left the area, Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers arrested Nathan Barnum on a third-degree felony warrant charging failure to stop and render aid and took him to McLennan County Jail.
The bicyclist was found Sunday with significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Bynum said. With no suspect at the scene, police posted a message on social media seeking information about the driver.
Detectives identified Barnum as the suspect and arrested him on the felony warrant Tuesday, Bynum said.
Barnum was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond listed at $3,000.
