Woodway police arrested a Kentucky man who they said flew to Waco on Saturday after arranging a meeting to have intercourse with someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl but was actually an undercover detective.
Zene Morlatt, 30, of La Grange, Kentucky, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. at Waco Regional Airport on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
"He flew to Waco this afternoon from La Grange, Kentucky, to have sex with a 16-year-old female, but it was actually us he was talking to." Woodway Assistant Public Safety Director Larry Adams said.
Over the course of several weeks, Morlatt communicated via text messages and web-based services with a detective he thought was a 16-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit. Morlatt used sexually explicit language to describe acts he would like to perform on the child, sent multiple sexually explicit images of himself and links to pornographic material, and made multiple references to the child's age, according to the affidavit. He solicited the meeting Saturday, the affidavit states.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the case, Adams said. The sheriff's office recently participated in an online sting with a similar premise that resulted in 20 arrest warrants on child sex charges.
