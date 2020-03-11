A Waco man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he exposed himself to a boy and a youth counselor who was with the child at Sul Ross Park last month, arrest affidavits state.
Waco police arrested Nicholas Rashad James Gilmore, 31, on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure and a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
Police responded to the park, near 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue, on Feb. 25. Gilmore had exposed his genitals to an 11-year-old boy while rubbing his chest, according to the affidavits. The youth counselor at the park with the boy told officers Gilmore got within a foot of her before she screamed and Gilmore ran off, the affidavits state.
Police did not find him the day of the incident but got warrants for his arrest. They found and arrested him Tuesday on West Waco Drive.
Gilmore remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $6,000.
