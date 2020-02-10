A 24-year-old Waco man was arrested Sunday by McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies after he allegedly tried to run a woman off Interstate 35, arrest affidavits state.

Wesley Takquan Lewis was arrested on the northbound side of Interstate 35 near West. The drivers of two vehicles were reportedly involved in a disturbance, the affidavit states. Officers received reports that the driver of a silver sedan, identified as Lewis, was trying to run the driver of a Jeep Wrangler off the road.

The Jeep driver said Lewis had been trying to find her. The affidavit states she was traveling with two children, ages 6 and 3.

Deputies spoke to Lewis who allegedly said he was trying to speak to his children inside the Jeep, the affidavit states. Officers also spoke with witnesses who said the sedan appeared to be trying to push the Jeep into a cement barrier on the interstate.

Lewis was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two second-degree felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Monday night with a bond listed at $60,000.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments