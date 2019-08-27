A Lorena man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of threatening to shoot a woman he was living with, an arrest affidavit states.
Russell Scott Emmons, 47, was arrested after authorities were called to his home in the 800 block of Southern View, outside Lorena, where he and a woman had gotten into a fight. The affidavit states the woman and Emmons had been living together for the previous two weeks.
The woman told McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies she and Emmons began arguing while she began packing some of her belongings, the affidavit states. After she exited a bathroom, the woman said Emmons was sitting on a bed with a handgun revolver while his 10-year-old grandchild was inside the bedroom.
"(The woman) told him to put the gun away so that the 10-year-old did not find him in this way," the affidavit states.
The two then began arguing about a laundry basket when Emmons allegedly pulled out the handgun and threatened to shoot the woman and himself, the affidavit states. Emmons allegedly opened the door to the outside and fired three shots into the ground.
"(The woman) told me that when Russell pointed the handgun at her, she feared for her life," a deputy wrote in the affidavit. "(She) stated that she then called 911."
Emmons first denied firing a weapon, but then he admitted to the confrontation, the affidavit states. He told officers he only wanted the woman to leave, but that his handgun had been inside the home during the fight.
"After interviewing Russell, I located what appeared to be a bullet hole in a water hose in the ground," the deputy stated. "Assisting deputies and myself located several other handguns, including long guns and a small .22 caliber revolver handgun. I located a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver handgun lying on the couch next to the bed."
Officers arrested Emmons on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $35,000.
He later posted bond and was released.