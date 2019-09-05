A McLennan County man was arrested on multiple felony charges Wednesday night after he threatened a woman and teenage boy with a gun and fired multiple rounds in his home near the intersection of Chapel Road and Old Lorena Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home in the 13000 block of Chapel Road at about 11:40 p.m. after receiving a report Brian Douglas Golden, 56, displayed a handgun and told a woman and a 14-year-old boy he would kill them if they called police, the affidavit states.
The victims also told deputies Golden fired "approximately three rounds" from the handgun, according to the affidavit.
"While speaking with (the 14-year-old boy), scratches were observed on (his) chest, shoulders, and arms," the affidavit states.
The boy told deputies he had gotten into a fight with Golden before they arrived, according to the report.
Golden was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon with bond listed at $120,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.