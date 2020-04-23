A 47-year-old man accused of threatening a family member with a knife Wednesday afternoon resisted officers and continued to verbally threaten the victim as he was being arrested, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

Police responded to a report of a fight at a home on Hogan Lane at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Thomas Wayne Livingston, of Waco. A witness reported seeing Livingston threaten the victim with a knife, Kinsey said.

Livingston tried to overpower officers as they were placing him in the back of a patrol vehicle, and once he was inside, he shouted at the victim, threatening physical harm after his release from custody, she said.

Police arrested Livingston on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony charge of retaliation and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting transport. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $20,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

