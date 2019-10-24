A 50-foot fire hose scheduled to be used in the ceremonial opening of Waco Fire Station No. 5 on Friday was stolen from the new station.

Jeffrey Stephens, of Waco, was arrested after he allegedly stole a fire hose out of the new station house at 4515 Bagby Ave., shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The hose is scheduled to be used in a hose uncoupling ceremony — a unique take on a ribbon cutting ceremony for firefighters — on Friday morning during the dedication of the recently completed fire station.

Waco fire Battalion Chief Chris Ballew was working at Station No. 5 when a family member of a firefighter visiting the station saw a man had entered the engine bay. Ballew said said he looked outside and a man was walking east on Bagby Ave. carrying the 25-pound fire hose.

"I looked out, saw him drop the hose and then saw him running down Bagby," Ballew said.

Ballew said he got into his city vehicle followed him for about two blocks until he caught up to the man. He said he told the man to sit on the curb as he called dispatch and directed police to his location.

"I asked him why he took the hose and he just said he needed it," Ballew said. "After about three minutes he started looking around and he realized I was getting a hold of our dispatch to get PD there and he took off running again."

Waco police arrived and set a perimeter in the area with police dogs. With the help of a citizen, Stephens was found in the 1900 block of Jeran Street.

Stephens was arrested and to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for medical clearance, police said. It was unclear what charge or charges Stephens may face.

Ballew said the hose was returned and will likely still be used in the ceremony Friday. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will attend the ceremony and will be given a tour of the new fire station.

"It (the hose) definitely has a story to it now," Ballew said.

