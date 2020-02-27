A Texas man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge that he stole a bucket truck in South Carolina and drove it to Lorena, an arrest affidavit states.
Dallas Collin Regan, 28, of Humble, was arrested by Lorena Police on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said Regan's facial tattoos helped police identify him as an ex-employee from a telecommunications contractor in Lexington, South Carolina.
Police from another agency notified Lorena police around 4 p.m. Wednesday that the stolen bucket truck was headed south toward Lorena. Police spotted the truck and pulled it over shortly before 4:30 p.m., on Interstate 35, near Mile Marker 318, an arrest affidavit states.
Dickson said authorities in South Carolina reported the truck was reported stolen Tuesday, but the company believed an ex-employee stole the vehicle about two weeks earlier, around Feb. 11. The truck was reported spotted in Oklahoma City before it was reportedly spotted traveling south on Interstate 35, in McLennan County.
"The officer made the stop and based off the vehicle description and the driver's description, the officer was pretty certain he had the correct suspect," Dickson said. "One of the most recognizable description was his facial tattoos."
Regan was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday evening with a bond listed at $3,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.