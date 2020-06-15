A man on the Texas State Technical College campus was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in an argument on campus at Texas State Technical College, an arrest affidavit states.
TSTC police arrested Ethan Patrick Dalton, 18, of Waco, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Dalton is accused of stabbing his roommate with a four-inch knife, causing a stab wound to the right side of the victim's chest, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that a woman, identified as the roommate's girlfriend, found the man on the living room floor and held a white rag to the man's side.
When officers arrived at the Village Oaks Apartments around 11:10 p.m., the woman told them Dalton stabbed the man during an argument.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center by American Medical Response paramedics for treatment as TSTC and Lacy Lakeview police continued the investigation, the affidavit states.
Police found what appeared to be blood on a four-inch pocket knife lying on the kitchen counter, the affidavit states. Police later found Dalton in a parking lot on campus and questioned him.
Dalton, who appeared to be intoxicated, said he and his roommate had gotten into an argument that turned physical in the evening, police stated.
Dalton said his roommate punched him while they were in his room, and he then followed his roommate into the living room, where he picked up the pocketknife, the affidavit states.
When police asked Dalton why he did not go back into his room to de-escalate the situation, Dalton claimed he acted in self-defense.
Dalton stated he had the entire incident recorded on his cellphone, so police took the phone and other evidence from the apartment.
Dalton was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $40,000.
