An Elm Mott man who allegedly began to "groom" an underage girl for sexual exploitation nearly 10 years ago was arrested Friday when the victim came forward about her suspected abuse, authorities said.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Darrel Wayne Patrick, 52, on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking a then 16-year-old girl in 2009. Detective Joseph Scaramucci said the girl, now 26, came forward nearly 10 years after she first was in contact with Patrick.

"The victim same forward after she believed her outcry could be made safely to authorities," Scaramucci said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 16-year-old girl ran away from Woodway-area home and was later picked up by Patrick. Patrick, then 41, gave her methamphetamine and alcohol and "began to groom her for sexual exploitation."

The girl and Patrick allegedly had sex while she was underage, the affidavit states. Patrick was allegedly with the girl for nearly 10 years until the girl came forward and spoke with deputies within the last week.

Scaramucci reported that the victim was able to give detectives digital photographs over a six-month period that showed Patrick and the girl having sex, along with nude photographs of the underage girl, the affidavit states. Patrick allegedly trafficked the girl and coerced her into manufacturing child pornography, Scaramucci said. 

Patrick was arrested at his Elm Mott home Friday afternoon on the first-degree felony charge. He later posted a bond listed at $30,000 and was released from custody this weekend.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments