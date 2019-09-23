An Elm Mott man who allegedly began to "groom" an underage girl for sexual exploitation nearly 10 years ago was arrested Friday when the victim came forward about her suspected abuse, authorities said.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Darrel Wayne Patrick, 52, on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking a then 16-year-old girl in 2009. Detective Joseph Scaramucci said the girl, now 26, came forward nearly 10 years after she first was in contact with Patrick.
"The victim same forward after she believed her outcry could be made safely to authorities," Scaramucci said.
According to an arrest affidavit, the 16-year-old girl ran away from Woodway-area home and was later picked up by Patrick. Patrick, then 41, gave her methamphetamine and alcohol and "began to groom her for sexual exploitation."
The girl and Patrick allegedly had sex while she was underage, the affidavit states. Patrick was allegedly with the girl for nearly 10 years until the girl came forward and spoke with deputies within the last week.
Scaramucci reported that the victim was able to give detectives digital photographs over a six-month period that showed Patrick and the girl having sex, along with nude photographs of the underage girl, the affidavit states. Patrick allegedly trafficked the girl and coerced her into manufacturing child pornography, Scaramucci said.
Patrick was arrested at his Elm Mott home Friday afternoon on the first-degree felony charge. He later posted a bond listed at $30,000 and was released from custody this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.