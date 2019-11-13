A joint effort by Waco and Robinson police led to the arrest of a Waco man accused of molesting two young girls in 2014, arrest affidavits state.

Waco police arrested Jose Luis Silva III, 26, on three second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. Silva touched a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl in a sexual manner and tried to remove the 10-year-old's pants by force while they were in Waco in 2014, arrest affidavits state.

One of the girls, who is now 14, told Robinson police Silva had exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him while they were in Robinson in 2014, according to an affidavit.

Waco and Robinson police shared information on their investigations, and both agencies received arrest warrants for Silva earlier this month.

He was released from McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on $60,000 bond.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

