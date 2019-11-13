A joint effort by Waco and Robinson police led to the arrest of a Waco man accused of molesting two young girls in 2014, arrest affidavits state.
Waco police arrested Jose Luis Silva III, 26, on three second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. Silva touched a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl in a sexual manner and tried to remove the 10-year-old's pants by force while they were in Waco in 2014, arrest affidavits state.
One of the girls, who is now 14, told Robinson police Silva had exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him while they were in Robinson in 2014, according to an affidavit.
Waco and Robinson police shared information on their investigations, and both agencies received arrest warrants for Silva earlier this month.
He was released from McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on $60,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.