The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday afternoon on a Waco warrant charging him with sexually abusing a girl over a four-year span starting when she was 10 years old, an arrest affidavit states.
Marshals arrested Sergio Rene Arroyo Reyes, of Waco, in the 1800 block of McKenzie Avenue on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
A witness reported seeing an incident involving Reyes and the girl, and a police investigation found Reyes had first inappropriately touched the girl in October 2012 at a residence in Waco and that abuse continued regularly through October 2016, the affidavit states.
When investigators interviewed the girl, she said she had been abused but had not reported it, according to the affidavit.
Waco police received a warrant for Reyes' arrest last year. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $250,000. Jail records also list an immigration hold.
