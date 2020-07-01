A Waco man was arrested late Tuesday morning after he was accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of the past two-and-a-half years, an arrest affidavit states.

Waco police arrested Ancelmo Rodriguez Banda, 59, on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police wrote that Banda raped and inappropriately touched a girl between the ages of 8 and 10 "countless times" between November 2017 and last month.

It is unclear when the girl first reported the abuse, but police received a warrant for Banda's arrest Tuesday. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $250,000.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments