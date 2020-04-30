A Waco man was arrested Thursday on charges that he raped a 16-year-old girl outside a local school in October, an arrest affidavit states.
Joshua Jermarr Thompson, 29, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. Thompson, who remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday, is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl outside a Waco Independent School District school in October after meeting her online, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states an interview was done with the girl and a sexual assault test was completed.
Thompson went to the girl's school for an arranged meeting, the affidavit states. She told Thompson she was a virgin, that she was scared and that she refused to participate in sexual activities, but the "defendant was strong," according to the affidavit.
The girl returned to school and told someone what happened, the affidavit states. Police stated Thompson was aware of her age at the time of the assault.
Police got a search warrant for Thompson's phone and collected evidence, including data showing he was at or near the school when the assault took place, the affidavit states. Thompson denied the accusations and claimed a fictitious account was used to link him electronically to the victim, according to court documents.
Thompson was arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $20,000.
