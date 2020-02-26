A 28-year-man was jailed early Tuesday after he was accused of pointing a .22-caliber revolver at three Waco police officers during a disturbance in East Waco, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Steven Anthony Clay Jr., of Waco, on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Police found Clay around 1 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Turner Street, which he had previously been warned not to enter, the affidavit states. He became belligerent with police when they knocked on the door, the affidavit states.
After the resident gave them permission to enter, police officers tried to grab Clay, but he pulled away and pointed a .22-caliber revolver at an officer, the affidavit states.
The officer used his radio to alert other officers that Clay had a weapon, the affidavit states. Clay reportedly pointed the weapon at another officer as both officers demanded Clay drop his weapon.
Clay allegedly pointed the weapon at yet another officer who was called to the home to assist, the affidavit states. Other backup officers secured a perimeter around the house as the first officer escaped the home through a bedroom window, police reported.
Police were able to get Clay to come out of the home without incident. Officers learned Clay had previous convictions for felony drug arrests, the affidavit states.
Clay was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for medical clearance before he was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Wednesday. Bond information was not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.