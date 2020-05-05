A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday evening on charges that he intentionally crashed into the rear of another car at a Bellmead intersection, Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.
Aidan Capetillo, of Waco, was arrested on five second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of striking the back of a vehicle near La Vega and Wheeler streets at about 6:30 p.m. Kinsey said five people were in the car Capetillo allegedly struck, resulting in the five assault counts.
Police were called to the intersection when a caller dialed 9-1-1 and reported that the Ford Mustang had crashed into their car. Kinsey said police arrived and learned the suspect driver, Capetillo, was trying to leave the area.
Capetillo was "acting erratically" when he was questioned by police, Kinsey said. When they asked him what happened, he reportedly told police he hit the vehicle, but offered no explanation as to why, Kinsey said.
Some of the five occupants in the other car suffered minor injuries but did not require immediate medical attention, Kinsey said. Capetillo was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Capetillo posted a bond listed at $25,000 and was released from custody Tuesday.
