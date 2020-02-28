A Waco man was arrested Friday in the injury of a 2-year-old girl in December, an arrest affidavit states.
Police arrested Hector Hugo Murillo, 31, on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child after a Child Protective Services investigation, the affidavit states.
A family member took the toddler in December to a local medical facility, where chest bruises were discovered that were inconsistent with the medical history that the family provided.
CPS became involved when the girl was taken to a second hospital for treatment. The investigator learned that Murillo was the only adult present with the toddler and her 8-year-old brother at the time of the injury, the affidavit states.
Murillo reportedly told authorities that the girl was injured when she fell off the toilet in mid-December.
"(Medical personnel) indicated the injuries to the victim's chest were inconsistent with the victim falling while on the toilet, particularly elevated liver and heart enzymes which were more consistent with trauma and were classified as non-accidental trauma," the affidavit states.
The affidavit did not specify the cause of the injury.
The child was not verbal with investigators, the affidavit states. Investigators conducted a forensic interview with the girl's 8-year-old brother along with the girl and Murillo. The boy stated the girl fell in the bathroom and started crying, and that Murillo was the only adult in the home, police reported.
"(Police) then interviewed the defendant," the affidavit states. "The defendant did not admit to causing the injury, but did state that he was the only adult present during the time in which the victim sustained injury. The defendant could not provide any other reasonable explanation for the injury other than the victim falling falling while on the toilet in the bathroom."
Officers last week obtained a warrant charging Murillo with felony injury to a child felony. Officers arrested him around 6 a.m. Friday and took him to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.
