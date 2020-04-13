Following an investigation conducted last year by Child Protective Services, a Woodway man was arrested last week for allegedly hitting a 7-year-old girl in the face, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested William O'Dell, 37, at his home Thursday afternoon on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. Detectives alleged O'Dell hit the girl in the face on or around May 22 after school officials saw noticeable marks on the girl's body, the affidavit states.
School officials reported to CPS that there was suspected child abuse at the home where O'Dell lived, and reportedly saw a bloody lip and a bruise on the girl's neck while in O'Dell's car, but the girl did not go to school for about two days, the affidavit states.
When school officials asked the girl's sibling, the sibling stated that O'Dell hit the girl across the face and that she was not coming to school, the affidavit states. The girl was later questioned by CPS personnel.
The girl stated O'Dell hit her across the face and choked her, the affidavit states. Authorities reported the girl also reported the abuse during counseling, claiming O'Dell had hit her several times and made it painful for her to eat.
Deputies questioned O'Dell, who reportedly said he was speaking with his hands and he accidentally hit the girl, the affidavit states. He also reported that the girl tripped over the dog and caused the injury to her face, detectives reported.
O'Dell was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He later posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody.
