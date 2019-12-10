A man accused of rummaging through vehicles in a Walmart parking lot was arrested after he ran from police and was found with more than $26 in change and methamphetamine in his pockets, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Police on Monday arrested Donald Wayne Davis Jr., 37, of Bruceville-Eddy, on a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class A misdemeanor charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. Police are investigating whether he is connected to other reported car burglaries.
Devlin said police were called to the Walmart parking lot, 733 Sun Valley Blvd., at about 5:15 p.m., when a caller reported seeing a man checking door handles of cars. Officers arrived and spotted Davis based off the reported description.
"Another person pointed out the suspect, who had run from Walmart to the Valero/Circle K gas station across Sun Valley Boulevard," Devlin said. "An officer went to make contact with him when the suspect tried to flee, causing officers to tackle him and place him into custody."
Devlin said police reviewed video camera footage from the Walmart parking lot and were able to see Davis checking car door handles and getting into at least one car in the parking lot.
"His pockets were filled with change which we believe to have been taken from vehicles in the parking lot," Devlin said. "He had $26.32, all in change, in his pockets. We believe at least a portion of that was taken from cars."
Police also found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine on Davis at the time of his arrest. Devlin said suspected car burglars are expected to be out during the holiday season and he encouraged the public to take all belongings with them or lock their possessions in their cars and out of sight.
"Anytime you are out, specifically during this time of year, you need to ensure that you lock your car doors," Devlin said. "If you have items you bought while you're out shopping, you need to hide and secure them in the truck, take your keys with you and don't let yourself become a victim of opportunity."
Davis was taken to McLennan County Jail on Monday evening. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon with a bond listed at $11,000.
