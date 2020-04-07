A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he grabbed the leg of a family member who uses a wheelchair, dragged him down a hallway and hit him in the head with a picture frame, an arrest affidavit states.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jacob Gutierrez at his home near Bruceville-Eddy on Sunday afternoon on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after receiving a call about Gutierrez fighting with the family member.

When Gutierrez hit the man with the picture frame, the frame broke and cut the man’s leg, the affidavit states. Gutierrez also used the metal handle of a squeegee to strike the man, according to the affidavit.

Gutierrez remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $51,000.

