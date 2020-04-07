A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he grabbed the leg of a family member who uses a wheelchair, dragged him down a hallway and hit him in the head with a picture frame, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jacob Gutierrez at his home near Bruceville-Eddy on Sunday afternoon on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after receiving a call about Gutierrez fighting with the family member.
When Gutierrez hit the man with the picture frame, the frame broke and cut the man’s leg, the affidavit states. Gutierrez also used the metal handle of a squeegee to strike the man, according to the affidavit.
Gutierrez remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $51,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.