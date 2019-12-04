An Army veteran charged with trafficking two teenage boys for sex denied any sexual contact with the boys Wednesday and told the jury they were only in his home for 15 minutes, but he could not explain how his DNA ended up in their underwear.
Clyde Alexis Vanterpool, 60, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on two counts of trafficking of a person in an alleged December 2015 incident involving two teen runaways from the Waco Center for Youth.
First in county
Vanterpool’s trial marks the first sex trafficking case tried in McLennan County involving alleged victims who are males, according to retired Waco police Detective Kim Clark, who now is a special investigator with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Vanterpool, a 38-year Army veteran and a former Defense Department employee, took the stand to deny the charges Wednesday. However, portions of his testimony were in stark contrast to statements he made during a two-hour, videotaped interview with Clark before his arrest.
Before prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Amanda Smith rested their case, they offered testimony from a former state crime lab analyst who told the jury he found Vanterpool’s DNA in the crotch areas of each boy’s boxer briefs and on a penile swab from one of the boys.
Both boys, who were 15 and 16 at the time, testified Tuesday that they got a ride from Vanterpool after running away from the Waco Center for Youth and spending the night in Cameron Park. They said Vanterpool drove them to his house, got them drunk and engaged in sexual activity with both of them. He later drove them back to Cameron Park, where they returned to the state youth center and reported they were sexually assaulted.
One of the boys told the jury he contemplated suicide after being assaulted by Vanterpool.
Vanterpool said he was driving through the park about 8 a.m. and intended to test out his injured ankle to see if he could start running again. He said the boys approached him for a ride to the mall, and he agreed to drive them because his Hawthorne Drive residence was not far from there.
He said he dropped them off at Wilshire and Hawthorne drives and pointed the way to the mall. He said they got out and started walking and he drove the half-block to his home. Both boys denied they ever told him they wanted to go to the mall, saying neither had any money nor inclination to go there.
Vanterpool testified he was searching for some tax documents when one of the boys knocked on the door and asked if he could use the bathroom. He said he let him in, and the other boy came in and started playing his guitar while Vanterpool went to another room to continue his search.
Vanterpool told the jury the boys left after about 15 minutes. He denied plying them with liquor and denied the boys’ allegations that he forced them into unwanted sexual encounters.
He said the boys came back later that afternoon and he drove them back to the park.
‘I don’t have a clue’
Under cross-examination from Hunting Horse, Vanterpool said, “I don’t have a clue” how his DNA was discovered in the crotch area of both teens’ underwear.
Vanterpool’s attorney, Heath Harris, of Dallas, suggested Vanterpool’s DNA could have been transferred to the boys and their underwear when they used his towels after showering in his bathroom.
Clark testified twice Wednesday, initially in the state’s case-in-chief and later to rebut Vanterpool’s testimony. She said he initially denied having sex with the boys, said he could not remember at one point and later said he was not sure. Vanterpool testified that one of the boys did not get sick from drinking so much, but he told Clark in the interview that it was the taller boy who got sick and threw up in his bathroom.
Also, after saying the boys were at his home the first time only for 15 minutes, he later admitted to Clark that they were at his home five or six hours.
The trial continues Thursday. If convicted of trafficking, Vanterpool faces up to life in prison on each count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.