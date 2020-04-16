A Lorena man accused of threatening family members with a knife Wednesday was arrested on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault after a brief standoff, officials said.

Douglas Dakota Jones, 24, was arrested after McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to his home in the 200 block of Warren Road at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies learned Jones had been threatening family members at the home and cussing at his neighbors, an arrest affidavit states.

When officers arrived, family members said Jones had threatened to kill three of them and had a knife in his pocket, the affidavit states. Deputies tried to get Jones to come speak to them, but he refused, officers reported.

When a deputy walked toward Jones, he pulled out the knife and placed it to his throat, the affidavit states. About an hour into a standoff, Jones asked for a cigarette, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said. Jones put down the knife to light the cigarette, and a Texas Department of Public Safety rushed over and took Jones to the ground, Kilcrease said.

Jones remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $150,000.

Kristin Hoppa

