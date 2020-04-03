A man serving a prison sentence for drug possession in Bell County was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Thursday after police served warrants accusing him of stealing an impounded vehicle seized from him during a previous arrest, an affidavit states.
Michael Allen Morgan, 28, of Belton, was served warrants Thursday charging third-degree felony tampering with evidence, state jail felony burglary of a building and state jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
West police arrested him May 11 last year after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle outside a business. Officers determined Morgan was not authorized to have the vehicle he was driving and found drugs, a handgun and stolen property in his possession, the affidavit states. The vehicle was impounded, and Morgan tried to get it out of impound after he bonded out of jail, West Police Chief Daryl Barton said.
“He did not have proof of ownership, so the lot would not release it to him,” Barton said.
On June 11, Morgan stole the vehicle from the impound lot, damaging a fence and other vehicles in the process, he said.
Officers received warrants charging him with stealing the vehicle and served them Thursday. Morgan was convicted and imprisoned on an unrelated Bell County drug charge in February. He was transferred to McLennan County Jail based on the West charges. Jail records also list charges related to his May arrest, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.