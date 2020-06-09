A 28-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge late Monday night after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at an East Waco apartment complex, authorities said.
Waco police arrested Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, after police were called to Trendwood Apartments, 1722 Dallas Circle, at about 10:30 p.m., when gunshots were heard coming from the complex, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Inside a bedroom of one of the apartments, police found a 28-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound, Bynum said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the apartment, Bynum said.
According to an arrest affidavit, Wilson shot his girlfriend after the two got into an argument in front of at least one witness. Wilson allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest, police stated.
Additional officers arrived and gathered more information about a possible suspect, Bynum said. Officers then found Wilson in a breezeway at the apartment.
Bynum said after Wilson spoke with officers, he was arrested on a first-degree felony murder charge. He was booked into McLennan County Jail late Monday night.
Wilson remained in custody Tuesday morning. Bond information was not immediately available.
Bynum said although an arrest was made, the investigation remains ongoing.
