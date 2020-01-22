A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested a Waco man Tuesday on warrants alleging he robbed a pawn shop in San Antonio.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Pierson Denner Hannah, 27, without incident at about 4:30 p.m. at his apartment in the 1900 block of South Ninth Street, Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman stated in a press release.
San Antonio police received arrest warrants last month on three felony charges of aggravated robbery and contacted the Marshals Service, Bozeman said. Hannah is accused of taking cash and jewelry, he said.
Hannah remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $750,000. He likely will be taken to San Antonio.
