Three women who reported being sexually harassed by a man at a Robinson convenience store helped officers find and arrest a Temple man on charges that he injured a 71-year-old woman while touching her inappropriately, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Robinson police arrested Farooq Ahmed, 49, of Temple, on Monday afternoon on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person. Ahmed was identified as the man who allegedly kissed women on the cheek or neck at the same convenience store in the 300 block of Robinson Drive between Dec. 19 and Jan. 6, Praskifa stated.
All three women, ages 39, 47, and 71, reported that Ahmed made unwanted advances toward them at the same convenience store on different dates. Prasifka said in some instances, Ahmed allegedly touched the women and he attempted to kiss the women.
On New Year's Day, the 71-year-old woman said she was inside the store to get coffee when a man came up from behind her and grabbed her breasts over her clothing, Prasifka said. He allegedly kissed her on the neck and began simulating lewd acts on her, the police chief said.
During that encounter, the woman reported the man forcibly twisted her neck when he tried to kiss her and as she said no, Prasifka said.
All three women identified Ahmed as the man who approached them, Prasifka said. Police got a warrant Monday, charging him with injury to an elderly person and arresting him at the same convenience store Monday afternoon.
Ahmed was taken to McLennan County Jail. Bond information was not available Monday night.
