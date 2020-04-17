A Waco man was arrested Friday on multiple warrants charging him with harassing a woman, endangering her child and preventing the woman from calling for help in late February.

Police investigated claims that David Earl White, 37, entered a home in the 1400 block of Strickland Street on Feb. 28 and threatened the woman and child during an argument, arrest affidavits state. During the course of the incident, White took the woman's phone and threw it, damaged two vehicles at the home and used a knife to break glass that shattered onto an 11-year-old girl's face, the affidavits state.

Police received warrants charging White with state jail felony endangering a child, Class A misdemeanor interference with an emergency call and Class A misdemeanor harassment. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $54,000.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara also said Friday that White is a suspect, along with several others, in a string of vehicle burglaries in the county. Those incidents remain under investigation, and White had not been charged with any burglary-related offences Friday.

