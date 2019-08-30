A 26-year-old man was arrested by Woodway police Thursday on a warrant charging him with exposing himself outside a convenience store, and Waco police have since served a warrant charging him with exposing himself and assaulting a woman in a Walmart checkout line.
Franklin Omangah Obiri was arrested Thursday afternoon at his Waco home.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Obiri exposed and touched himself, targeting a woman, in the checkout line at Walmart, 4320 Franklin Ave., late last month. Woodway police also accused Obiri of exposing himself to a woman who was outside 7-Eleven, 5805 Woodway Drive, on Aug. 2.
"Our detectives believe that Obiri frequented the Franklin Walmart and would often follow women around the store," Swanton wrote in a press release. "It is possible that he may have committed other similar acts that went unreported."
On Aug. 2, Woodway Department of Public Safety officers responded to 7-Eleven. A woman reported she heard mumbling noises as she sat on a bench outside the store, and when she looked up, she saw a man matching Obiri's description exposing his penis through the leg of his shorts, an arrest affidavit states.
A staff member of another business nearby reported seeing Obiri in a vehicle parked at 7-Eleven, the affidavit states. Woodway officers were able to identify the man as Obiri, and the woman identified Obiri as the man she saw, according to the affidavit.
Woodway officers arrested Obiri on a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and took him to McLennan County Jail. Waco police also added a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and a Class C misdemeanor charge of assault-physical contact.
Obiri remained jailed Friday with bond listed at $3,500.
