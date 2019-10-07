A Waco man accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend's Bellmead home to beat and strangle her was in jail Monday after his weekend arrest on a first-degree felony warrant.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Ronald Charles Kelley, 54, in a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Lake Shore Drive and Gholson Road on an outstanding warrant of burglary with intent to commit a felony.
The warrant accuses Kelley of entering the woman's bedroom window on Feb. 16, throwing her against the wall, strangling her and punching her ribs.
Kelley allegedly left the scene before police arrived. Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said the woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries after the assault.
The affidavit states Kelley has five previous convictions of family violence assault.
Kelley remained at McLennan County Jail on Monday with bond set at $50,000.
