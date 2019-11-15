A Valley Mills father turned himself in on an injury to a child charge Friday morning after he kicked his 6-year-old son and broke his leg early last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Child Protective Services sent a report to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office after the son of Westin Patrick Tant Horn, 31, was treated for a broken leg at a local hospital, according to the affidavit.
Horn told CPS officials he had kicked the boy "out of stress and frustration" and that he was wearing steel toe work boots at the time, the affidavit states.
Horn told a sheriff's office investigator he had sent his daughter to his vehicle to get diapers for his 6-month-old child, and when she did not return, Horn went outside to find her crying and his 6-year-old son with her near the door of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Horn "said he kicked the victim in the leg, as if he was kicking him out of the way," the affidavit states.
In a forensic interview, the boy "said that his dad kicked his leg and pushed his head back and it caused pain," according to the affidavit.
Police received an arrest warrant charging Horn with felony injury to a child.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail and released after posting bond listed at $5,000.
