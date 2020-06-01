A Bellmead man remained in jail Monday on charges that he raped a 16-year-old girl in Lacy Lakeview.

Tremaine Marqueese Carr, 27, was arrested around 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cedar Street and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said police found Carr in a vehicle with the teen. At the scene, he admitted that he had sex with her after she had left her home overnight.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for a sexual assault exam that indicated she had been sexually abused, he said.

The girl was questioned by authorities and made a formal outcry, Truehitt said. Carr was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail early Friday morning.

He remained in custody Monday with bond listed at $35,000, jail records state.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

