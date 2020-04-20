Two teenagers were taken into custody Sunday evening after police responded to a report of gunfire in North Waco.
Police arrested Jaheim Taylor, 18, of Waco, on felony and misdemeanor charges after officers responded to the incident at North 19th Street and Homan Avenue. Police found shell casings in the street shortly after 7:30 p.m., Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
During the investigation, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle matching a description linked to the firearm discharge. Police stopped the car and found Taylor and a 17-year-old inside, Bynum said.
Marijuana, prescription pills and firearms were also found in the car, Bynum said. Taylor was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of discharge of a weapon in a municipality. He was still being held at McLennan County Jail on Monday morning.
Police detained the 17-year-old for an investigation of a juvenile hold, Bynum said. He was not immediately charged in the gunfire incident as the investigation remains ongoing.
The 17-year-old was turned over to juvenile authorities, Bynum said. His detention status was unclear Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.