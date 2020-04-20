Two teenagers were taken into custody Sunday evening after police responded to a report of gunfire in North Waco.

Police arrested Jaheim Taylor, 18, of Waco, on felony and misdemeanor charges after officers responded to the incident at North 19th Street and Homan Avenue. Police found shell casings in the street shortly after 7:30 p.m., Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

During the investigation, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle matching a description linked to the firearm discharge. Police stopped the car and found Taylor and a 17-year-old inside, Bynum said.

Marijuana, prescription pills and firearms were also found in the car, Bynum said. Taylor was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of discharge of a weapon in a municipality. He was still being held at McLennan County Jail on Monday morning.

Police detained the 17-year-old for an investigation of a juvenile hold, Bynum said. He was not immediately charged in the gunfire incident as the investigation remains ongoing.

The 17-year-old was turned over to juvenile authorities, Bynum said. His detention status was unclear Monday.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments