A 25-year-old man accused of soliciting and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy remained in jail Wednesday on two felony charges.

Officers arrested Cole Steven Walker, of Waco, on Friday after Lorena police received a report in December alleging he had sexually assaulted the boy.

The boy detailed the incidents to officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children earlier this month, according to arrest affidavits. Walker started sending the boy lewd electronic messages in late November, met with him in the following days and had the boy perform oral sex on him, the affidavits state.

Waco police arrested Walker Jan. 10 at his Waco home on second-degree felony charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $80,000.

