Lorena police arrested a Woodway man late Monday on charges that he choked a woman he was dating and injured and threatened other witnesses at an apartment in early June, arrest affidavits state.
Xavier Olivarez, 22, got in a physical fight June 4 at a Lorena apartment, choking a woman and using enough force that he left red marks on her jawline and made it difficult for her to breathe, an affidavit states.
At some point during the fight, Olivarez reportedly ran outside and fell down a flight of stairs, the affidavit states. Downstairs neighbors heard the commotion and went outside, where they saw Olivarez become combative with several people, police stated.
Olivarez ran to one man and hit him about eight times in the face, and told other witnesses he would kill them if they called police, claiming he "would come back and shoot" everyone in the head.
Additional threats witnesses reported called women derogatory names and claimed Olivarez would "send the Mexican Mafia and Crips after them to kill them," the affidavit states. One woman stated she was in fear of his threats and was scared for herself and her children.
Olivarez was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault, a third-degree felony charge of retaliation and a Class B misdemeanor charge of harassment by threats.
Olivarez remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $26,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.