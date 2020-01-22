A 13-year-old student was referred to juvenile authorities after a threat prompted Lorena police to step up patrols last week at Lorena Independent School District.
Juvenile authorities received case files Wednesday on the Lorena Middle School student, who was accused of creating social media posts that threatened the safety of other students.
The student was not detained or taken into custody as the incident is under review, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Lorena ISD administrators reported a school threat was discovered Jan. 16 on social media. Dickson said police met with school administrators immediately and went over protocol for safety and increased police patrols around the school campuses Friday.
"In this day and age, we take any threat or posting very seriously because of incidents around the country," Dickson said. "While some students think it is just a joke, we encourage parents to talk with their children about how serious this is."
Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera notified families last week of the threat, saying in a message that the safety and security of all students and staff is a priority and the district's ultimate concern.
Kucera declined to comment on if the student was removed from classes, but said the student and threat was no longer an area of concern for the district.
