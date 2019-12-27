An investigation into an international child pornography ring led to the arrest of a Lorena man Friday and the search of a Woodway business where he worked, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Bryce Jacob Willis, 34, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. Local officials opened an investigation within the past week after Australian law enforcement conducted a raid and informed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of suspicious activity they uncovered that was connected to an IP address for a Woodway business, McNamara said. Local and federal officials cooperated on the investigation. They served a search warrant at the business at about 10 a.m. Friday and arrested Willis without incident.
Willis had downloaded and shared images of minors, including many under the age of 10, engaging in sexual activity, McNamara said.
"It doesn't get any sicker than this," he said.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said it appears Willis downloaded illicit images while at work but that the business was not otherwise involved. The business has cooperated in the investigation, McNamara said.
During an interview, Willis told officials he had downloaded illicit images, January said. His computers and cellphone were confiscated for analysis.
Willis was booked into McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon. Bond information was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.