A Waco attorney arrested in June after officials said he sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl — and later to a deputy posing as the girl — was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Kyle Gregory Layman, 31, on three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Layman’s attorney, Robert Callahan, said Wednesday that Layman currently is not practicing law and that all of his clients at the time of his arrest have found new representation.
“We expected the indictment, but it is premature at this point to make any comment on how the case is going to be resolved,” Callahan said.
At the time of his arrest, Layman, who remains free on bond, had clients charged with 15 felonies and 48 misdemeanors.
Officials said Layman was arrested after a 14-year-old girl’s mother, a former client of Layman’s, reported inappropriate text messages between Layman and her daughter.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci took over text message conversations with Layman, posing as the teen, after the girl’s mother alerted authorities about the texts in May. Scaramucci said the last text message he had from Layman while posing as the girl was on the day of his arrest.
‘Partying,’ alcohol
Layman represented a family member of the girl and asked for the girl’s phone number to talk about the case with her, according to court documents. Later, Layman’s conversations with the girl became more personal, and he asked her about “partying, providing him with lap dances and discussing making out with her,” arrest documents state.
In one text message, Layman spoke of drinking alcohol with the girl. He asked for a picture of the girl and responded that, “you look older” than 14, according to arrest affidavits.
On May 15, Scaramucci took over communications with Layman with the girl’s cellphone. The affidavit states Layman discussed wanting to engage in specific sexual activities with the girl and wanted her to call him “Daddy.”
According to court records, Layman, a Baylor University Law School graduate who has practiced law four years, has represented clients charged with indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, injury to a child and possession of child pornography.
Layman was not on the felony court-appointment list in McLennan County, but court records show he was hired to represent defendants in 34 felony cases. Layman was on the misdemeanor appointment list but has been removed since his arrest, court officials said.
After graduating from law school, Layman worked as an intern for the Collin County District Attorney’s Office in McKinney. In November, Layman worked for two days as an unlicensed assistant in the district attorney’s office before he was terminated, Collin County officials said.
