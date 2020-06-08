A young puppy that was abandoned in a trash bin near a Lacy Lakeview business is recovering in her new home as police pursue an animal abuse investigation.
Lacy Lakeview police were called to the 700 block of New Dallas Highway on Friday afternoon when an employee found a dehydrated puppy trapped in a commercial trash bin. Police Chief John Truehitt said the beagle/basset hound mix puppy appeared malnourished but not injured.
“One of our employees adopted the dog and took it to the vet,” Truehitt said. “We posted that on our Facebook page and then we had another resident contact me and offered to pay the vet bill.”
The city employee adopted the female dog and named her “Lacy.” Police launched an animal abuse investigation and asked the public for help identifying the driver of a truck that was caught on a security camera near trash bin.
Truehitt said the driver was seen at the location either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 799-2479 and reference case: 20-0441.
