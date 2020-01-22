A Lacy Lakeview man who authorities say shot and killed another man in front of the victim's 13-year-old stepson in September was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jacob Isaiah Jones, 28, on a murder charge in the shooting death of Brent Lee Reynolds, 40, at an Elm Mott home.
Sheriff's office investigators said Reynolds showed up at the home in the 3500 block of Mazanec Road with his stepson but found that the resident, a 53-year-old man, was not home.
Reynolds called the resident and an argument ensued, according to court records.
"(The resident) did not want Mr. Reynolds there based on past thefts he had committed," the records state. The resident of the home and Jones soon drove up and all three began to argue, authorities said.
No theft allegations against Reynolds had been reported to the sheriff's office before the incident, said McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January.
January said the resident got out to confront Reynolds, and Jones drove away. However, he turned around and came back, January said.
"A few moments later, as (the resident) was walking up his driveway, Mr. Jones drove by Mr. Reynolds and fired at least three shots from the vehicle, hitting Mr. Reynolds at least once in the torso," according to court records.
Reynolds walked a short distance before collapsing on Mazanec Road. He later died from his injuries.
"Mr. Reynolds' stepson ... was standing near him when the shots were fired," according to a second arrest affidavit filed in the case. "One of the shots hit a vehicle near where (the boy) was standing. (The boy) was clearly in danger of being shot during the course of the murder of Mr. Reynolds."
Jones fled the area after the shooting. He was arrested about three hours later at his home in Lacy Lakeview, authorities said.
Besides the murder charge, sheriff's deputies also arrested Jones on state-jail felony child endangerment charges. He was not indicted on the child endangerment charge Wednesday.
Waco attorney, Russ Hunt, said he has been retained by Jones and he is going through the discovery process.
Jones remains free after posting bonds totaling $260,000.
