A former oilfield worker was acquitted Thursday of charges he broke into his former girlfriend’s house to assault her.
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated 2½ hours before finding 23-year-old Tristan Knowles not guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony.
Knowles acknowledged he committed criminal trespass, but that is not considered a lesser-included offense to the one with which he was charged. So the misdemeanor trespass charge was not an option for the jury to consider.
Knowles testified he wanted to talk to his former girlfriend, the mother of his daughter, and went to the Hewitt duplex she shared with her mother on April 1, 2018.
He said the door was unlocked, so he went inside. His former girlfriend was not there, but her mother was and Knowles startled her. She called police, who arrested Knowles.
He said he had no intent to assault anyone and only wanted to talk to his former girlfriend.
Defense attorney Seth Sutton said the police and prosecutors overcharged the case from the beginning.
“I really want to thank the jury for doing the right thing and finding Tristan not guilty,” Sutton said. “While he was certainly guilty of criminal trespass, he was not guilty of burglary of a habitation. Tristan has definitely learned a lot from this experience.”
