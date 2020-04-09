Judges continue online court proceedings during COVID-19 crisis

Prosecutors recommended deferred probation Thursday for a 25-year-old Waco man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy after soliciting him online.

Cole Steven Walker pleaded guilty in Waco's 54th State District Court to online solicitation of a minor, while prosecutors recommended 10 years deferred probation and told Judge Matt Johnson they are declining to pursue the sexual assault charge as part of the plea bargain with Walker.

The judge ordered the probation office to conduct a background report on Walker, which the judge will review before deciding next month if he will accept the plea agreement.

Walker's attorney, Jessi Freud, deferred comment on the case while it remains pending.

Officers arrested Walker in January after Lorena police received a report in December alleging he had sexually assaulted the boy.

The boy detailed the incidents to officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, according to arrest affidavits. Walker sent the boy graphic text messages in late November, met with him in the following days and had the boy perform oral sex on him, the affidavits state.

Johnson and 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother continued Thursday to conduct court hearings online via the Zoom app, which allows defendants to stay in jail and their attorneys to remain in their offices to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. The pleas are streamed on YouTube to satisfy open court provisions.

In other action in Johnson's court Thursday, the judge sent a former Waco High School student to state jail after revoking his felony probation for invasive recording and unlawful promotion of intimate visual material.

Dari Washington, 19, pleaded guilty in 2018 to posting a video of himself having sex with a female student in a Waco High School gym bathroom. Johnson placed Washington on deferred probation for seven years and fined him $500 in October 2018.

However, Washington was back before the judge Thursday after officials filed a motion to revoke his probation, alleging 17 violations, including failing to complete a sex offender group therapy program, testing positive for marijuana, failing to pay court fees and fines and failing to report to jail at least twice after the conditions of his probation were modified.

Johnson revoked Washington's probation and sentenced him to 15 months in a state jail. As part of the plea agreements, prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges of unauthorized absence from a correctional facility against him.

"He's a good kid," said Washington's attorney, Brian Howell. "He accepted responsibility and cooperated with me. I know he wants to get his time behind him and get out and be a productive member of society."

Washington was a 17-year-old sophomore when school and law enforcement officials were notified of the social media posting, according to court documents. Washington admitted he and the female student had sex and that he posted a video of it to Facebook, according to an arrest affidavit.

Photo gallery: The latest scenes from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and around the world

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus latest: What's happening around Waco

article

McLennan County reports second COVID-19 death; another under investigation

article

Judges continue online court proceedings during COVID-19 crisis

article

Waco hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients revealed during press conference

153 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments