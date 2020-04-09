Judges continue online court proceedings during COVID-19 crisis

Prosecutors recommended deferred probation Thursday for a 25-year-old Waco man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy after soliciting him online.
Cole Steven Walker pleaded guilty in Waco's 54th State District Court to online solicitation of a minor, while prosecutors recommended 10 years deferred probation and told Judge Matt Johnson they are declining to pursue the sexual assault charge as part of the plea bargain with Walker.
The judge ordered the probation office to conduct a background report on Walker, which the judge will review before deciding next month if he will accept the plea agreement.
Walker's attorney, Jessi Freud, deferred comment on the case while it remains pending.
Officers arrested Walker in January after Lorena police received a report in December alleging he had sexually assaulted the boy.
The boy detailed the incidents to officials at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, according to arrest affidavits. Walker sent the boy graphic text messages in late November, met with him in the following days and had the boy perform oral sex on him, the affidavits state.
Johnson and 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother continued Thursday to conduct court hearings online via the Zoom app, which allows defendants to stay in jail and their attorneys to remain in their offices to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. The pleas are streamed on YouTube to satisfy open court provisions.
In other action in Johnson's court Thursday, the judge sent a former Waco High School student to state jail after revoking his felony probation for invasive recording and unlawful promotion of intimate visual material.
Dari Washington, 19, pleaded guilty in 2018 to posting a video of himself having sex with a female student in a Waco High School gym bathroom. Johnson placed Washington on deferred probation for seven years and fined him $500 in October 2018.
However, Washington was back before the judge Thursday after officials filed a motion to revoke his probation, alleging 17 violations, including failing to complete a sex offender group therapy program, testing positive for marijuana, failing to pay court fees and fines and failing to report to jail at least twice after the conditions of his probation were modified.
Johnson revoked Washington's probation and sentenced him to 15 months in a state jail. As part of the plea agreements, prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges of unauthorized absence from a correctional facility against him.
"He's a good kid," said Washington's attorney, Brian Howell. "He accepted responsibility and cooperated with me. I know he wants to get his time behind him and get out and be a productive member of society."
Washington was a 17-year-old sophomore when school and law enforcement officials were notified of the social media posting, according to court documents. Washington admitted he and the female student had sex and that he posted a video of it to Facebook, according to an arrest affidavit.
Photo gallery: The latest scenes from the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and around the world
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A woman wearing a protective face mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle past blooming cherry blossom trees Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A man wears a face mask as he walks past murals of wildlife outside of a subway station in Beijing, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. China's National Health Commission on Wednesday reported a few dozens of new COVID-19 cases, one day after announcing that asymptomatic cases will now be included in the official coronavirus count. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
A nurse in protective clothing takes notes from a woman with symptoms of new coronavirus at a carpark that turned into a COVID-19 infection screening center at Chulalongkorn University health service center in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
A child walks on the deserted Republique square during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus, in Paris, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Germany Daily Life
A whippet is warmed by a scarf and a green suit on a sunny day in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Family members, right, attend the burial of Rosalia Mascaraque, 86, during the coronavirus outbreak in Zarza de Tajo, central Spain, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
People line up to get their temperature checked before being allowed into a bus to return to their provinces in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The Argentine government ordered a forced lock down to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, has had a 30 percent increase in the number of burials amid spread of the new coronavirus, according to the cemetery's administration. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Health workers applaud as people react from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the Gregorio Maranon hospital in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily LIfe
A man walks a dog on an empty downtown street as the sun sets Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Senegal
In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, a municipal worker sprays disinfectant at a school to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Sylvain Cherkaoui
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Resident wearing protective face masks collect their goods from the delivery workers near the barbed wire installed outside residential apartment buildings to prevent outsider from entering amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing, Thursday, April 2, 2020. China says a chartered flight is currently bound for London to pick up a group of Chinese international students who have struggled to return home as COVID-19 spreads around the world. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan Nursing Home
In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, members of City Impact, a faith-based organization from Cedar Springs, sing and pray for residents and staff at Metron of Cedar Springs nursing home, in Cedar Springs, Mich. Administrators at Metron announced the nursing home has multiple residents and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Cory Morse
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
Don Angelo Riva celebrates a mass in an empty church after Italy's lockdown measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Carenno, Italy, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Henry sits in a bin as he and other homeless people rest at the Caledonian stadium downtown Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by police in an effort to enforce a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Many of them being addicted, are receiving methadone syrup from a local NGO, and were complaining about the lack of sanitizer and soap. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
Street artists are silhouetted against the rising sun as they perform on the near empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Czech Republic's government has approved further dramatic measures to try and stem the spread of the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
Fabian Ramirez, 11, scavenges a trash container for vegetables with his family that were discarded at the "Mercado de Abasto," a market for vendors, during the fourth week of a quarantine to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, April 2, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan
Cars line up in the parking lot at a drive-thru food pantry at Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Thursday April 1, 2020. The National Guard helped distribute the food at the site which was run by Feeding America West Michigan. The pantry is one of many set up after the new coronavirus COVID-19 arrived in Michigan. (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Neil Blake
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
APTOPIX Patriots Masks Assist
Palettes of N95 respirator masks are off-loaded from the New England Patriots football team's customized Boeing 767 jet on the tarmac, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, after returning from China. The Kraft family deployed the Patriots' team plane to China to fetch more than 1 million masks for use by front-line health care workers to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Jim Davis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus as she takes a photo of blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, Friday, April 3, 2020. Beijing has reopened most public parks as the pace of new infections has slowed in China's capital though many are limiting the number of visitors per day or requiring advance purchase of admission tickets. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
Commuters wearing face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus are reflected in a mirror at a skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 3, 2020. Thailand's prime minister announced a nationwide 10 p.m.-to-4 a.m curfew starting Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A woman walks through an empty pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
CORRECTS HOSPITAL TO MOUNT SINAI - A medical worker transports a patient at Mount Sinai, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Daily Life
A man wearing a mask to help protect against the spread against the coronavirus naps on a bench at a park in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, April 3, 2020. Chinese leaders are trying to revive the economy, but local officials under orders to prevent new infections are enforcing disease checks and other controls that add to financial losses and aggravation for millions of workers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A vendor wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus returns change to a customer over a barrier used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan, China, Friday, April 3, 2020. Sidewalk vendors wearing face masks and gloves sold pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers Friday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began as workers prepared for a national memorial this weekend for health workers and others who died in the outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
Impoverished Indians rest by their shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 3, 2020. A nationwide lockdown announced last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to their villages, often on foot and without food and water, raising fears that the virus may have reached to the countryside, where health care facilities are limited. Experts say that local spreading is inevitable in a country where tens of millions of people live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water, and that the exodus of the migrants will burden the already strained health system. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Rajanish Kakade
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain PPE
Machinists concentrate as they work to sew scrubs for the NHS at the factory of Fashion Enter in London, as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Friday, April 3, 2020. The company normally makes fashion garments for Asos, but the shortages within the NHS mean that they have put their fashion orders on hold whilst they make PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect workers against the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Residents of Yeoville neighborhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, wait in line to enter a grocery store Friday April 3, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Israel
An ultra-Orthodox Jew wears an improvised protective face mask as he pulls a supermarket cart on a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 3, 2020. The military plans to send troops in to assist local authorities with coronavirus control. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belgium
A homeless person sleeps on a bench in the virtually empty La Monnaie square during a partial lockdown against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Brussels, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lithuania
Newlyweds Alla and Modzi kiss through protective face masks after the wedding ceremony with only witnesses, as public gatherings are banned as part of Lithuania's lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, April 3, 2020. All public and private events are banned in Lithuania, clubs, bars restaurants and most shops are closed due to the virus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
A girl carries a container of food delivered by soldiers on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, April 3, 2020. The army has set up food distribution points in poor neighborhoods to help families that now have no income due to the mandatory quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia
A woman walks along the empty embankment of the Moskva River, with the Christ the Savior Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 3, 2020. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Arizona Parks
City of Tempe parks employee Ron Ackerman closes a basketball court Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Although some park restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, most Arizona trails, paths, open spaces and walkways remain open as long as the six foot social distancing rule is followed. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ecuador
A couple, wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, wait for someone at Independence square in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Commemorating Victims
A woman holds a floral bouquet as people gather outside of a park where an official memorial was held for victims of coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Saturday, April 4, 2020. With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-mast, China held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
Applicants take written examination during a recruitment test for Ansan Urban Corporation at the Wa stadium in Ansan, South Korea, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The corporation decided to held their recruitment test at the outdoor stadium as part of precaution against the new coronavirus and also all applicants had to wear face masks and had their temperature checked. South Korea on Saturday extended for two weeks guidelines urging people to stick to social distancing. (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)
Hong Ki-won
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lebanon
A Lebanese passenger who was stuck in Saudi Arabia waves from a bus after arriving to Rafik Hariri Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Passengers who arrived in Lebanon from abroad will be transferred by buses to hotels where they'll get tested for coronavirus. Once the results are known, those who test negative can go home while anyone who tests positive will be referred to local hospitals. A jet carrying more than 70 Lebanese citizens, who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia after Beirut's international airport closed nearly three weeks ago to limit the spread of coronavirus, arrived in Lebanon Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
A woman stretches as she crosses the empty Rivoli street during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19, in Paris, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
A Catholic priest sits on an empty bench due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak inside the Jesus de Medinaceli church on Palm Sunday in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Palm Sunday
A woman prays in front of the closed Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, as a palm hangs on the door, in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Cherry Blossoms
A young man enjoys a warm spring day under blooming cherry trees in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Normally the cherry blossom streets of Bonn attract thousands of tourists, however in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life and asked the citizens to stay at home. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Netherlands
Drinks are lowered in a basket as people observe social distancing when celebrating two birthdays in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Dutch appeared to heed government directives to stay clear of forests beaches and parks to avoid large crowds and the risk of spreading the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
A man sits alone at the window of a Chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Rajanish Kakade
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
The feet of a woman dangle from a window ledge in the sun during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19 virus, in Paris, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
People play instruments as other dance on their balconies in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he would ask the Parliament to extend the state of emergency by two more weeks, taking the lockdown on mobility until April 26. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Maia the dog wears dog shoes as protection from the new coronavirus in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 5, 2020. COVID-19 disease causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd).
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington Daily Life
Carys Williams, 7, center, plays on the family porch swing as her brother Owain Williams, 8, left, plays with metal rods, and Gavin Tropeano, 9 months, is swung up in the air by his father Andrew Tropeano, as neighbors spend extra time on their porches, Sunday April 5, 2020, in Washington. "There's no question it's been an effervescent block ever since schools and offices closed due to the coronavirus," says Carys' father Conor Williams, "people are out on the porch in and out all day long." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Emirates
A lone taxi cab drives over a typically gridlocked highway with the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in the skyline behind it in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, April 6, 2020. Dubai, one of seven sheikdoms in the United Arab Emirates, is now under a 24-hour lockdown over the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Jon Gambrell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pakistan
Police arrest doctors demanding facilities and prevention kits to attend to coronavirus patients, in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown to try to contain the outbreak of the virus. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Arshad Butt
