Saying children lost scholarships because of Juan Villarreal's actions, a judge postponed sentencing him Wednesday and ordered Villarreal to come up with more money to repay a nonprofit group.
Villarreal, 45, of Hewitt, pleaded guilty in September to stealing $24,000 between June 2017 and August 2017 while serving as treasurer of the Bosqueville Excellence in Education Foundation, which provides scholarships to students.
He came to 54th State District Court on Wednesday for sentencing and brought $5,000 with him toward the restitution he knew Judge Matt Johnson would order him to make.
However, the offer was not good enough for the judge. He told Villarreal, who owns a food truck business called What About Wednesday, to return to court in six weeks with "a substantial amount more" toward the total restitution of $24,000.
"You stole money from kids," the judge told Villarreal. "There are kids who didn't get scholarships because of you."
The thefts came to light when at least two students who had been awarded scholarships did not receive the funds, court records indicate.
Prosecutors offered Villarreal deferred probation for six years, plus restitution, in exchange for his guilty plea. The judge warned Villarreal he would not grant his request for deferred probation unless he pays a major chunk of the restitution at his Feb. 19 sentencing.
Villarreal's attorney, Seth Sutton, said his client got the message and wants to repay the funds.
"My client certainly understands where the judge is coming from and he is regretful and even shares the judge's sentiment," Sutton said. "He is committed to working hard to paying the restitution to get that money back to the organization."
In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if the defendant completes probation.
According to records filed in the case, the president of the Bosqueville Excellence in Education Foundation reported the theft of funds in September 2017. A McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigation showed that Villarreal made at least five unauthorized withdrawals from the group's bank account totaling $24,003, including transactions captured on bank video.
Because Villarreal stole from a nonprofit organization, the theft charge was enhanced from a state jail felony to a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
